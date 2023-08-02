Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harrisburg legion team could go back to back with so much talent back next summer

Jake Adams coaches team to first ever state title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Plains Region Tournament for the State “A” champs from Harrisburg starts tomorrow in Rapid City. And Post 22 is the host team so we’ll have 2 South Dakota teams.

This was the first ever state title for Harrisburg and Jake Adams who was on Calling All Sports with me Monday. This might be the start of a special run for the program that sent two teams to the state tournament this year.

Harrisburg coach Jake Adams says, “It’s awesome. We’ve been talking about this for a couple of years now and obviously this is just my second year here and to get that is very special and next year we’ll have a lot of returners coming back. I think we’re only losing 3 seniors so we’re still going to be right there and compete with the best and hopefully we can get another one next year.”

But they still have more baseball to play this year as state champs.

Harrisburg will play St. Michael’s of Minnesota tomorrow at 4:30 and then RC Post 22 plays Elkhorn, NE at 7:15 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in eastern Sioux Falls that...
Brandon man arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal Sioux Falls crash
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim in fatal central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash identified
Brookings man arrested for strangling cats
Sioux Falls woman charged after crashing moped with a child in her lap

Latest News

Dell Rapids wins State B Legion Tournament over EPJ
Dell Rapids wins State B Legion Baseball title in Redfield
Hunter Dekkers steps away from Iowa State football program for time being
Hunter Dekkers steps away from fall practice with Iowa State football team
Sanford Futures Tour crowns 4 champions Tuesday
Sanford Futures Tour event at The Falls crowns 4 champions Tuesday
Pam Gohl resigns as AD at USF to take job at Minnesota Moorhead
Pam Gohl resigns as Athletic Director at University of Sioux Falls after 5 years