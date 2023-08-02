Harrisburg legion team could go back to back with so much talent back next summer

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Plains Region Tournament for the State “A” champs from Harrisburg starts tomorrow in Rapid City. And Post 22 is the host team so we’ll have 2 South Dakota teams.

This was the first ever state title for Harrisburg and Jake Adams who was on Calling All Sports with me Monday. This might be the start of a special run for the program that sent two teams to the state tournament this year.

Harrisburg coach Jake Adams says, “It’s awesome. We’ve been talking about this for a couple of years now and obviously this is just my second year here and to get that is very special and next year we’ll have a lot of returners coming back. I think we’re only losing 3 seniors so we’re still going to be right there and compete with the best and hopefully we can get another one next year.”

But they still have more baseball to play this year as state champs.

Harrisburg will play St. Michael’s of Minnesota tomorrow at 4:30 and then RC Post 22 plays Elkhorn, NE at 7:15 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

