Hot and Humid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be hotter and a little more humid around the region today. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s around most of the region. The wind will stay light, but it will be humid outside. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and grabbing as much shade and AC as you can! We’ll stay partly cloudy tonight with lows only dropping into the upper 60s. Thursday looks to be just as hot with highs in the low to mid 90s again.

We’re tracking a storm system to move in for Friday which will not only bring showers and storms through the area. We’ll be keeping a very close eye on rain chances, especially with the Sioux Empire Fair kicking off on Friday! The change in weather will also bring in some cooler air, so highs will drop into the mid 80s for most of us.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain cooler and only get into the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll bring in a chance of rain throughout the entire weekend with better chances on Saturday and some isolated showers lingering for Sunday. We’ll keep those low to mid 80s for highs around early next week and keep a couple chances of rain in the forecast, too.

