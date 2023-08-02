Housing initiatives & projects support accessible housing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Accessible Housing Advisory Board held tours Wednesday to show off some projects happening in the city.

The partnerships are supported by the City of Sioux Falls Housing Division.

The goal is to have housing options for all income levels throughout the city.

There are four partners including Habitat for Humanity, where a total of 26 units will be built within three years.

“One of the biggest challenges that we face is new development for first-time home buyers and those families lower in income,” said Logan Penfield, housing development manager. “What Habitat does so well is finding larger families stable housing that’s affordable to them.”

