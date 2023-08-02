Avera Medical Minute
Housing initiatives & projects support accessible housing in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Accessible Housing Advisory Board held tours Wednesday to show off some projects happening in the city.

The partnerships are supported by the City of Sioux Falls Housing Division.

The goal is to have housing options for all income levels throughout the city.

There are four partners including Habitat for Humanity, where a total of 26 units will be built within three years.

“One of the biggest challenges that we face is new development for first-time home buyers and those families lower in income,” said Logan Penfield, housing development manager. “What Habitat does so well is finding larger families stable housing that’s affordable to them.”

