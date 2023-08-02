Hunter Dekkers steps away from fall practice with Iowa State football team

AMES, IA (Dakota News Now) -Former West Sioux standout and Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is stepping away from the Cyclones this fall.

He’s been charged with tampering with records relating to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling.

Dekkers “reportedly” engaged in a scheme to disguise his identity and manipulate online transactions.

Prosecutors for the state of Iowa, say that bets were placed from his personal phone on a variey of sporting events including NCAA-sanctioned contests, 26 were Iowa State games and one was a Cyclone football game in 2021 which he did not play in.

Dekkers allegedly made several wagers while under the age of 21 which is illegal.

He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. The junior quarterback will at minimum sit out the preseason fall camp practices, according to his attorneys, but the allegations put Dekkers in jeopardy of permanent NCAA ineligibility for wagering on his own school.

