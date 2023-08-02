Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LiRa Dance Theatre holding showcase at Calico Skies Winery

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A local dance theatre is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a show, wine, food and a beautiful summer night with the “White Wine Cabaret” in Inwood this week.

Co-artistic directors Lisa Conlin and Raena Rasmussen joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event featuring live music, singing and dance.

The event takes place at Calico Skies Winery on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Wood-burning pizza and wine will be available for purchase.

Calico Skies Winery is located at 2368 Able Blvd. in Inwood, Iowa.

Tickets can be purchased at liradancetheatrecompany.com/.

A local dance theatre is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a show, wine, food and a beautiful...
A local dance theatre is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a show, wine, food and a beautiful summer night with the “White Wine Cabaret” in Inwood this week.(LiRa Dance Theatre)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz honored by USA Today as Boys HS Athlete of the Year
Lincoln Kienholz named National Boys HS Athlete of the Year
An 18-year-old male and two juvenile females were transported to a local hospital after...
Stolen vehicle crashed into tree in Lincoln County
SD state penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Convicted murderer dies while serving life sentence

Latest News

School is out for summer, but juvenile crimes are up
On Wednesday in the Beaver Creek, Minnesota area, a group with the South Dakota Grassland...
Experts working to maintain healthy grasslands in the area
On Wednesday in the Beaver Creek, Minnesota area, a group with the South Dakota Grassland...
Experts working to maintain healthy grasslands in the area
The Accessible Housing Advisory Board held tours Wednesday to show off some projects happening...
Housing initiatives & projects support accessible housing in Sioux Falls
Housing initiatives & projects support accessible housing in Sioux Falls