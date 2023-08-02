LiRa Dance Theatre holding showcase at Calico Skies Winery

INWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A local dance theatre is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a show, wine, food and a beautiful summer night with the “White Wine Cabaret” in Inwood this week.

Co-artistic directors Lisa Conlin and Raena Rasmussen joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event featuring live music, singing and dance.

The event takes place at Calico Skies Winery on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Wood-burning pizza and wine will be available for purchase.

Calico Skies Winery is located at 2368 Able Blvd. in Inwood, Iowa.

Tickets can be purchased at liradancetheatrecompany.com/.

