Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept

Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were sleeping.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A California man is facing charges after police say he was caught rubbing women’s feet while they were sleeping after breaking into their condominiums.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports that 26-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales of Atwater, California, entered at least two resort condos through unlocked screen doors. He then positioned himself at the foot of the occupant’s bed and started rubbing the female victim’s feet.

The women told police they woke up during these interactions and Gonzales took off when they confronted him.

Authorities said Gonzales was known to law enforcement in the area as he is the suspect of numerous crimes, including stealing women’s shoes, trespassing and sexual self-gratification.

On Tuesday, Douglas County authorities said they were helped by Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives in arresting Gonzales. He was booked into the Merced County Jail on two counts of burglary and two counts of battery.

“I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

The 26-year-old is currently being held on a fugitive warrant with bail set at $50,000. He is expected to be extradited back to Douglas County.

“These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again,” Coverley said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
An 18-year-old male and two juvenile females were transported to a local hospital after...
Stolen vehicle crashed into tree in Lincoln County
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz honored by USA Today as Boys HS Athlete of the Year
Lincoln Kienholz named National Boys HS Athlete of the Year
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald...
Prosecutors may be aiming for quick Trump trial by not naming alleged conspirators, experts say
Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies involving mail carriers. (SOURCE: WLS)
2 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint less than 15 minutes apart
Bronny James heart attack brings awareness to local athletes, trainers, coaches
Captain Tanner Jondahl with the Aberdeen Police Department said it’s typical to see a spike in...
School is out, but juvenile crimes are up in Aberdeen