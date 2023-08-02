One Sioux Falls: Using sealed bid process to distribute liquor licenses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is preparing to distribute liquor licenses using the newly approved sealed bid process.

The bid period will open next week on Monday morning.

This process is replacing the lottery system.

“The sealed bid process puts the power back into the hands of the bidder instead of relying on a lottery system of chance,” said Sioux Falls City Attorney Dave Pfeifle. “This system allows everyone an opportunity to bid and best determines the true value of the liquor licenses, which are assets to the City.”

The bid period for both off-sale and on-sale liquor licenses opens Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 8 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Sealed bids for both licenses must be submitted in person to the City Licensing Specialist or designee at City Hall (224 West Ninth Street) during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a $100 application fee for both types of liquor licenses. All sealed bids will be time stamped as they are received, which serves as the basis for determining order of tie bids. Sealed bids will be opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in the Attorney Conference Room 103 at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

For more details, visit siouxfalls.org/liquorlicense.

