One Sioux Falls: Using sealed bid process to distribute liquor licenses
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is preparing to distribute liquor licenses using the newly approved sealed bid process.
The bid period will open next week on Monday morning.
This process is replacing the lottery system.
“The sealed bid process puts the power back into the hands of the bidder instead of relying on a lottery system of chance,” said Sioux Falls City Attorney Dave Pfeifle. “This system allows everyone an opportunity to bid and best determines the true value of the liquor licenses, which are assets to the City.”
For more details, visit siouxfalls.org/liquorlicense.
