Pam Gohl resigns as Athletic Director at University of Sioux Falls after 5 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -University of Sioux Falls Athletic Director Pam Gohl has announced her resignation from her position after serving five years at the helm of USF Athletics and 11 years overall with the department. She will step down from her current role as the Athletic Director to serve as the Deputy Athletic Director at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

“Pam is the consummate professional. Beyond her incredible work ethic, her commitment to the overall welfare of our student-athletes has been second to none,” stated USF President Dr. Brett Bradfield. “Under Pam Gohl’s leadership, our athletic department has achieved extraordinary success on and off the competitive landscape.”

In 2012, Gohl was hired as the Associate Athletic Director for Compliance as well as the Senior Women’s Administrator. She served as Interim Director of Athletics in 2014 and again in 2018 until her promotion to Athletic Director in December of 2018.

Throughout her time with the University, USF has finished in the top half of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) All-Sport Standings every year with a program best finish of third place in 2018-19. The Cougars have recorded five conference championships along with a conference tournament championship under her leadership. USF has also had four individual National Champions in Track & Field along with numerous athletes and teams qualifying for NCAA Regional and National competition during Gohl’s time.

During her tenure, USF has had over 1,800 student-athletes earn NSIC All-Academic honors of which over 1,100 student-athletes earned NSIC Team of Excellence honors. Sioux Falls has had 125 student-athletes earn the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award along with numerous nationally recognized honors.

Gohl served as the NSIC sports liaison for women’s basketball from 2016-18, as well as the women’s swimming and diving liaison from 2018-20. She has been a member of the Ethics and Eligibility Committee and served on the NSIC Championships and Awards Committee. Gohl has been a member of the executive leadership team at USF and made significant contributions to strategic planning, retention, and NCAA DII compliance and Title IX efforts.

“Thank you to Dr. Bradfield, Dr. Julie Gednalske and the USF Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve as a leader in the Cougar Athletic Department over the past 11 years,” said Gohl. “Thank you to all of the coaches, student-athletes, faculty and staff, and our Cougar fan base for their dedication and support of USF Athletics. The Coo Family is incredibly welcoming and beyond supportive. My family feels blessed to have had all the wonderful relationships we have had over the years and we wish the very best for the Cougars and USF Athletics.”

The University of Sioux Falls along with USF Athletics would like to thank Pam for her unwavering dedication and support of Cougar Athletics.

A plan for replacing Gohl is underway.

Story courtesy USF Athletics

