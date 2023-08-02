A Place of Peace: Huron woman’s garden helps with healing

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Huron woman and her late husband purchased a special property five years ago and now it’s turned into a place where anyone can go to enjoy.

Rita Baszler-Lanners bought the garden from her neighbor.

Since then, she’s worked to keep the garden looking beautiful all while healing from the loss of her husband of 25 years in 2020.

The garden is an opportunity for Rita to heal and grow. It is open to anyone to visit and spend time in.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck has the story.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.