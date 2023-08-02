Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Futures Tour event at The Falls crowns 4 champions Tuesday

Play concluded Tuesday in the 2-day event at Grand Falls Casino
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -Top high school and college golfers competed for 2 days in the Sanford Futures Tour event at The Falls in Larchwood, IA.

In the women’s college division Reese Jansa roared back on the 2nd day with a 71 (149) to win by 4 shots. The women played 36 holes.

In the Men’s college division Lucas Schaefbauer fired a final round 68 (208) to win the 54-hole event at 8 under par, 3 shots better than Luke Honner (211) and 6 ahead of Radley Mauney (214).

And both HS divisions played 18 Monday and 18 more on Tuesday. Olivia Braun went wire to wire with a 75 (154) Tuesday to edge Jayce Pugh (157) by 3 shots.

And in the boys HS competition Watertown’s Jake Olson came on strong Tuesday with a 68 (142) to edge Taten Mauney (144) by 2 shots.

