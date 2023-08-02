School is out, but juvenile crimes are up in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officers in Aberdeen said they’ve seen an unusually high amount of serious juvenile crimes this summer, particularly vehicle thefts.

Captain Tanner Jondahl with the Aberdeen Police Department said it’s typical to see a spike in juvenile crimes after school gets out in May.

”One of the biggest things we see every spring is when school lets out, some of the juvenile crime does pick up, primarily involving theft from vehicles, stolen vehicles,” said Jondahl.

This summer, however, multiple groups of juveniles have been arrested for strings of crimes such as vandalism, stolen vehicles, and theft of items such as guns from unlocked vehicles.

”This summer, we’ve had quite a bit more juvenile crime than we typically have. Not necessarily that we had a lot more kids committing crimes, but we had three different groups that were much more active than we’re used to seeing. Fortunately, this summer, we were able to catch up with each of the groups and identify and arrest all of the parties involved,” said Jondahl.

According to a report from the Aberdeen Police Department, there was only one instance of a criminal entry of a motor vehicle among juvenile crimes in 2022. There were six grand theft offenses among juveniles in 2022 as well.

Brown County Deputy State’s Attorney Karla Nelson reiterated that crimes involving vehicles and juveniles do tend to intensify during the summer, mainly because kids have more free time on their hands.

”We probably see more intentional damage and more thefts, but we’re seeing them in higher levels than we would during the school year. That’s because they’re going out in larger groups of people, they have more time to do these things together. So, you’re seeing those felony-level thefts in damaging,” said Nelson.

Brown County Diversion Coordinator Kelsi Vinger said when youth don’t have the regular schedule they do during the school year, it can lead them to making the wrong choices.

”As much as kids say they don’t like structure, they do. They like knowing what is being expected of them and kind of a general schedule of what their requirements are going to be each day,” said Vinger.

According to Jondahl, most juvenile crimes happen between midnight and 4 a.m.

“The benefit of kids being in school during the school year is they tend to have to be home at night. They have to be up in the morning so they can go attend classes and things like that. So, they have less free time to get into trouble, so to speak,” said Jondahl.

Nelson said she recommends parents enroll their children in supervised activities to keep them out of trouble.

”I guess I would just encourage people to always keep their kids involved. We always talk about, in the juvenile court system, free time is dangerous, especially for young kids who have developing brains. Structure time, and as much as you can structure that for them, the better,” said Nelson.

As for citizens, Jondahl advises they lock their cars and homes in order to avoid becoming the next victim of a juvenile crime spree.

”The biggest thing is, as much as we can impact crime, make yourself a difficult victim so that you’re not the next one to have your stuff stolen,” said Jondahl.

