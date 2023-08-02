SDUIH selected for SF Homeless Street Outreach Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Since establishing the Homeless Task Force in 2022 the City of Sioux Falls has been working to fill the role of the street outreach teams.

The City of Sioux Falls is set to give $175,000 to South Dakota Urban Indian Health for its role in the city’s street outreach program.

The effort is known as the Wo’Okiye Project

The team will be tasked with responding to various calls regarding homelessness to take pressure off law enforcement.

Michaela Seiber, CEO of South Dakota Urban Indian Health says this project is a perfect fit for her organization.

“Unfortunately, there is a huge proportion of our unhoused population that are Native American, and we are a Native American organization with a large amount of Native American staff,” said Michaela Seiber, SDUIH CEO.

Her team will tackle issues that have been left up to the police, like addiction services and mental health support.

“It’s called the Wo’Okiye Project which means helper or to help and aid and really the goal of that project is to offer an alternative for our community, for law enforcement of another group or team to respond instead of law enforcement,” said Seiber.

And there are specific goals to help measure their progress.

“The real question is, over the next two years can we lower law enforcement engagement in this area, recognizing that are law enforcement has a lot of responsibilities and they shouldn’t be the only tool we have to engage with struggling people in our communities,” said Rich Merkouris, SF City Councilor.

Merkouris says Urban Indian Health checks all the boxes to provide the right support.

“One it brings a peer-to-peer approach, and a trauma informed approach. Both items were identified by the Homeless Task Force as priorities when choosing a group that would run these street teams,” said Merkouris.

And the hope is there will be a benefit to this different approach.

“We don’t show up looking like a law enforcement officer, and so we’re already on the same level as the folks that we’re helping, there’s already immediate trust there and so that goes along way when you can see yourself in the person that’s helping you and the other way around,” said Seiber.

With approval from city council South Dakota Urban Indian Health will have the green light to start hiring positions.

