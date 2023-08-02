SF celebrates National Night Out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Neighborhoods across the nation locked their doors, turned on their outside lights and spent the evening outside with their neighbors.

This is known as ‘National Night Out’ and is a way to promote positive relationships with police departments and community members.

This year around twenty-three Sioux Falls neighborhoods hosted block parties and cookouts.

The Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire/Rescue, and other city departments took part in the fun.

Officer Brady Lieuwen with the Sioux Falls Police Department says the impact of one evening can have lasting effects for a neighborhood.

“Building relationships between the police department and the community is one of our biggest priorities Chief Thum is big on community outreach and building those relationships,” said Officer Brady Lieuwen, SFPD.

Connie Taylor is a resident in Sioux Falls. She says events like this help to build connections within the community and law enforcement.

“It puts a face to name there, I think when there’s issues in a neighborhood or you need to call someone to help it’s nice when you know the person that’s helping out too,” said Connie Taylor, neighborhood resident.

Officer Lieuwen says that is the main goal behind ‘National Night Out’

“For us to be out in the neighborhoods tonight talking with them, introducing ourselves and just hearing what their concerns are,” said Officer Lieuwen.

He says it also helps to build awareness.

“We rely heavily on the citizens, the community members in our neighborhoods to let us know what’s going on, we get a lot of our information from community members,” said Officer Lieuwen.

And everyone enjoys some great food and laughs.

“We get to see everyone and just have a meal with neighbors, and it is good for getting together and building community,” said Taylor.

‘National Night Out’ is celebrated in nearly 17-thousand communities in all 50 states.

