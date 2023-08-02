Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls man arrested after attempted kidnapping

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 30-year-old man was arrested for Simple Assault Intimidation and Taking or Enticing a Child Under 14 after chasing children in Sioux Falls Tuesday night.

Police received a kidnapping call around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 6th St. and Cliff Ave.

Three kids — a 9-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — were walking together and noticed a man who started following them.

The boy went to his house, and the girls continued on. They crossed a street, and the man ran across the street and started chasing after them.

The girls were close to their home. They ran to their yard, and once they got to the gate at their backyard, the man reached out and tried to grab one of them. He made a comment about trying to get them to come with him. He did not make contact.

They were able to get into the house. The girls’ dad saw the man in the backyard. The suspect threatened the dad.

Officers came to the area and found the suspect near 7th and Cliff.

The suspect — 30-year-old Tevin Smith from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Simple Assault Intimidation and Taking or Enticing a Child Under 14.

He has no connection to the girls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz honored by USA Today as Boys HS Athlete of the Year
Lincoln Kienholz named National Boys HS Athlete of the Year
An 18-year-old male and two juvenile females were transported to a local hospital after...
Stolen vehicle crashed into tree in Lincoln County
SD state penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Convicted murderer dies while serving life sentence

Latest News

Wellness Wednesday Empower U
Wellness Wednesday: Empower U
Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest
The City of Sioux Falls is preparing to distribute liquor licenses using the newly approved...
One Sioux Falls: Using sealed bid process to distribute liquor licenses
The Sioux Falls Storm is headed to the IFL National Championship game, and so is Dakota News Now.
Dakota News Now on the road with the Sioux Falls Storm