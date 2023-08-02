Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An attempt to serve a warrant in northeastern Sioux Falls led to a law enforcement standoff on Tuesday.

The incident began a little after 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of N. Mable Ave.

The Minnehaha County Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force was looking to serve a warrant on a man who had two warrants for Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, four warrants for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Identity Theft.

Once authorities were inside the apartment, the suspect made comments about hurting law enforcement by shooting them.

They evacuated and set up a perimeter, calling the Sioux Falls Police Department to assist.

The SWAT team was activated.

“We had information that he had access to weapons inside that apartment,” said police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

A standoff ensued, with negotiators trying to get the suspect to come out.

After several hours, the SWAT team introduced pepper spray into the apartment, leading the man to surrender.

He was arrested just after 5 p.m. Police report he had a minor injury from cutting himself inside the apartment. He was treated and released for that.

The suspect — 20-year-old Matthew Hill from Sioux Falls — was charged with six counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and obstruction charges.

Police report that Hill also used a broom to swat at a police drone.

Three weapons were found inside the apartment — at least two are known to be stolen.

There is a possibility of more charges.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz honored by USA Today as Boys HS Athlete of the Year
Lincoln Kienholz named National Boys HS Athlete of the Year
An 18-year-old male and two juvenile females were transported to a local hospital after...
Stolen vehicle crashed into tree in Lincoln County
SD state penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Convicted murderer dies while serving life sentence

Latest News

The City of Sioux Falls is preparing to distribute liquor licenses using the newly approved...
One Sioux Falls: Using sealed bid process to distribute liquor licenses
The Sioux Falls Storm is headed to the IFL National Championship game, and so is Dakota News Now.
Dakota News Now on the road with the Sioux Falls Storm
A Place of Peace: Huron woman’s garden helps with healing
The garden is an opportunity for Rita to heal and grow. It is open to anyone to visit and spend...
A Place of Peace: Huron woman’s garden helps with healing