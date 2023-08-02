Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An attempt to serve a warrant in northeastern Sioux Falls led to a law enforcement standoff on Tuesday.

The incident began a little after 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of N. Mable Ave.

The Minnehaha County Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force was looking to serve a warrant on a man who had two warrants for Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, four warrants for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Identity Theft.

Once authorities were inside the apartment, the suspect made comments about hurting law enforcement by shooting them.

They evacuated and set up a perimeter, calling the Sioux Falls Police Department to assist.

The SWAT team was activated.

“We had information that he had access to weapons inside that apartment,” said police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

A standoff ensued, with negotiators trying to get the suspect to come out.

After several hours, the SWAT team introduced pepper spray into the apartment, leading the man to surrender.

He was arrested just after 5 p.m. Police report he had a minor injury from cutting himself inside the apartment. He was treated and released for that.

The suspect — 20-year-old Matthew Hill from Sioux Falls — was charged with six counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and obstruction charges.

Police report that Hill also used a broom to swat at a police drone.

Three weapons were found inside the apartment — at least two are known to be stolen.

There is a possibility of more charges.

