Speakers announced for Women’s Visionary Summit in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity East Women’s Business Center (SD CEO East) announced the local women business owners who will speak at next week’s Women’s Visionary Summit: Finding Your Business Balance.

The summit is set for Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

Speakers will talk about the theme of “Finding Your Business Balance” and share stories about the realistic goals of finding balance while being an entrepreneur or intrapreneur.

“SD CEO East women’s business center is excited to bring this event back with a powerful theme of Finding Your Business Balance and impactful women business owner speakers. We continue to hear about how important finding balance is but we want to answer the following questions at this event: How do we find balance in the many aspects of business? Is it something that can be truly achieved? What do women business leaders need for balancing business, life, and family? How do we find physical, emotional, and mental balance? There’s not another event like this bringing together women professionals from across the state to have these kinds of conversations!” said Sadie Swier, director of SD CEO East.

Dr. Lauren Skattum will be the keynote speaker for the event. Dr. Skattum has over a decade of experience serving women in hospital and group practice settings across the country. “Dr. Lauren Skattum is thrilled to open her own Direct Patient Care (DPC) practice, Britt Haus, PC in Sioux Falls. Dr. Skattum is dual board certified in Gynecology and Lifestyle Medicine. She is passionate about empowering women to prioritize their health and wellness, and she has a particular interest in providing care for women following their childbearing years,” according to SD CEO East. “Dr. Skattum believes women are the center of their homes and their communities. Although women have a tendency to focus on others, it is when they are healthy and thriving that this positivity radiates to everyone around them. With an emphasis on hormones, metabolism, and lifestyle changes, Dr. Skattum provides a warm and welcoming environment where the nuances of your individual health and wellness needs are met.”

Panel speakers will be Edelmira Kafka of E and A Image Work in Sioux Falls, Marvie Tschetter Grossman of Kick Ass Strong Personal Coach in Huron, Karla Lems of Laura’s Lattes in Canton and Callie Iversen of Take Charge Bookkeeping in Pierre.

Sydney Meza-Fischer, founder and owner of The Empowerment Center, will be an interactive workshop speaker.

Jessica Meyers, founder and CEO of talent recruitment firm PorchLight, will be the moderator.

Schedule of events

8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Guest Check-In & Networking

8:30 - 9 a.m. Welcome

9 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. Keynote Speaker

9:40 a.m. - 10 a.m. Refuel & Recharge Break

10 a.m. - 10:40 a.m. Panel Discussion

10:40 a.m. - 11 a.m. Refuel & Recharge Break

11 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. Interactive Workshop

11:40 a.m. - 12 p.m. Refuel & Recharge Break

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Lunch, Networking & Closing Message

Tickets cost $79, and a table of eight seats costs $632. Tickets include a light breakfast and lunch.

The deadline to buy tickets is Aug. 2 at 5 p.m.

