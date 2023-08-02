Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wellness Wednesday: Empower U

Wellness Wednesday Empower U
Wellness Wednesday Empower U(Empower U)
By Elle Dickau
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Empower U is a performance physical therapy company that specializes in helping people overcome pain and prevent future injuries from occurring.

“Empower U is basically a facility where we are focused on delivering top-level performance therapy. We have a staff of five physical therapists that we basically offer pain relief and multiple ways. We do a lot of different techniques, including dry needling, manual therapy skills hands-on, and then also just movement-based performance exercises that people can get rid of their thing back to the goals and the things they want.” Says Empower U owner Tyler Anderson

There are a few things that set Empower U apart from other physical therapy centers explained Nathan LeMaster co-owner of Empower U,

“so we are here in order to promote movement and get people back to not only a reactive program because the majority of our clients will come in with some kind of pain to then moving them to a proactive program. So essentially taking them from having pain to being pain-free because it’s everybody’s right to be pain-free, and then taking them to that next level where we can show them hey, there’s more to life and we can get you to the goals that you didn’t even think were attainable.”

According to Nathan and Tyler, the patient experience is what Empower U holds above all else,

“It’s 100%, the client experience I think, if you walk in the door, you’re going to feel valued, you’re going to be heard, and you’re going to have the ability to have an ally in healthcare that maybe you haven’t felt like you’ve had throughout the process throughout your journey or past experiences. The other deliverable is just a cash base. So there are no hidden fees. You’re never going to get a bill three months down the road that says hey, you owe this much money. Our prices are priced. We offer solutions to problems that are actually very affordable.” Explained Tyler.

With Empower U, a more manageable and healthy life is just a few sessions away.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
Sioux Falls, homeowner reach settlement to avoid demolition
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz honored by USA Today as Boys HS Athlete of the Year
Lincoln Kienholz named National Boys HS Athlete of the Year
An 18-year-old male and two juvenile females were transported to a local hospital after...
Stolen vehicle crashed into tree in Lincoln County
SD state penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Convicted murderer dies while serving life sentence

Latest News

Sioux Falls man arrested after attempted kidnapping
Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest
The City of Sioux Falls is preparing to distribute liquor licenses using the newly approved...
One Sioux Falls: Using sealed bid process to distribute liquor licenses
The Sioux Falls Storm is headed to the IFL National Championship game, and so is Dakota News Now.
Dakota News Now on the road with the Sioux Falls Storm