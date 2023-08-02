Wellness Wednesday: Empower U

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Empower U is a performance physical therapy company that specializes in helping people overcome pain and prevent future injuries from occurring.

“Empower U is basically a facility where we are focused on delivering top-level performance therapy. We have a staff of five physical therapists that we basically offer pain relief and multiple ways. We do a lot of different techniques, including dry needling, manual therapy skills hands-on, and then also just movement-based performance exercises that people can get rid of their thing back to the goals and the things they want.” Says Empower U owner Tyler Anderson

There are a few things that set Empower U apart from other physical therapy centers explained Nathan LeMaster co-owner of Empower U,

“so we are here in order to promote movement and get people back to not only a reactive program because the majority of our clients will come in with some kind of pain to then moving them to a proactive program. So essentially taking them from having pain to being pain-free because it’s everybody’s right to be pain-free, and then taking them to that next level where we can show them hey, there’s more to life and we can get you to the goals that you didn’t even think were attainable.”

According to Nathan and Tyler, the patient experience is what Empower U holds above all else,

“It’s 100%, the client experience I think, if you walk in the door, you’re going to feel valued, you’re going to be heard, and you’re going to have the ability to have an ally in healthcare that maybe you haven’t felt like you’ve had throughout the process throughout your journey or past experiences. The other deliverable is just a cash base. So there are no hidden fees. You’re never going to get a bill three months down the road that says hey, you owe this much money. Our prices are priced. We offer solutions to problems that are actually very affordable.” Explained Tyler.

With Empower U, a more manageable and healthy life is just a few sessions away.

