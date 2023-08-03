605 Running Co. & Undeniably Dairy to host first-ever Dairy Dash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Undeniably Dairy will host a free one-mile fun run called the Dairy Dash at Good Earth State Park next week.

This fun run is for children ages 2-10 and is part of 605 Running Company’s first-ever 605 Trail Race & Festival, which also offers four- and eight-mile races for people 11 and up.

“As part of our commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and fostering a sense of togetherness, we are proud to partner with Midwest Dairy to bring you the Dairy Dash, an exhilarating kids race that adds even more excitement and fun to the 605 Trail Race & Festival,” said Greg Koch, co-owner of 605 Running Company.

The Dairy Dash is a unique opportunity to be active and experience how dairy foods can fuel your fun this summer and beyond. Milk, cheese and yogurt deliver 13 essential nutrients including protein, calcium, and vitamin D, making dairy an easy way to add nutrition and flavor into meals and snacks.

According to the organizations, the course will feature educational stops and interactive activities for children who wish to take a break during the dash.

After the race, parents and kids can treat themselves to dairy products at the festival portion of the event.

Vendors, giveaways and interactive activities celebrating dairy will be available.

“On behalf of South Dakota dairy farmers and the dairy community, we are excited to showcase dairy’s role in good health, while being mindful of the planet,” said Whitney Blindert, manager of programs and partnerships, of Midwest Dairy. “We are grateful for the many partners coming together to make this event memorable for runners and festival attendees.”

Families and children interested in participating in the Dairy Dash can register for free by clicking here.

The event will take place Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.