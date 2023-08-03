Avera Medical Minute
August 2nd Plays of the Week

Top plays from Baseball, Football and Auto Racing
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s Wednesday and time for our top plays in the last seven day, better known as the Plays of the Week.

We start with play #5. The old saying is that defense wins championships and this play by Harrisburg’s Noah Boschee was a beauty. The diving grab led to a double play in a win over Yankton at the State “A” Legion Tournament.

Speaking of Yankton, one of the state’s most dynamic athletes, Rugby Ryken at play #4 somehow found a way to score on Matthew Sheldon’s hit in an exciting win over Post 22 of Rapid City.

At #3, it was quite a weekend for Cory Yeigh who won for the 39th time in his career at I-90 Speedway and then won on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway.

Play #2 was the 2-point conversion in the final seconds at Frisco for the Storm. Lorenzo Brown to a determined Donnie Corley for the 45-44 win and a spot in Saturday’s championship game in Las Vegas.

And you do need offense to win a state title too. Coen Cook’s walk-off game-winner gave Harrisburg it’s first-ever state Legion Baseball championship as Tate Larson had fun scoring the run that made history.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

