Dawley Farm Village hosts Dawley Dog Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “dog days of summer” definitely are here, and Dawley Farm Village is making the most of them with an event designed for you and your canines.

Dawley Dog Day will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is the perfect excuse to get your dog out of the house.

Multiple Dawley Farm businesses will be involved and offering up freebies, including PetSmart.

“Anyone can come in and sign up for a free evaluation with our dog trainer, and we’re doing $20 off every class,” says Lance Butler of PetSmart.

They even have fun activities for you and your four-legged friends, like at Mainstream Boutique.

“So we’re going to have a little photo booth set up here in the corner of our store for you to come to take a picture with you and your dog. Or if you don’t have one, my dog will also be available. So come on and stop by anyway,” encouraged Rachel Cinco of Mainstream Boutique.

The businesses in Dawley Farm love to be involved in events like this.

Butler says, “It’s amazing. Every day is dog day at PetSmart, so to have Dawley Farm really get behind that — we absolutely love it.”

Cinco echoed his statement, saying, “Yeah, it’s awesome to be part of the Dawley Farm community. Bring in all the dogs. Dogs are like family to people. So it’s awesome to come in, have treats, have pictures. It’ll be an awesome time.”

Head over to Dawley Farm tomorrow with your dog to celebrate the dog days of summer.

For more information on the event, visit dawleyfarmvillage.com/new/freebies-await-for-you-your-pet-at-dawley-dog-day.

