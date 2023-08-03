Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dawley Farm Village hosts Dawley Dog Days

By Elle Dickau
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “dog days of summer” definitely are here, and Dawley Farm Village is making the most of them with an event designed for you and your canines.

Dawley Dog Day will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is the perfect excuse to get your dog out of the house.

Multiple Dawley Farm businesses will be involved and offering up freebies, including PetSmart.

“Anyone can come in and sign up for a free evaluation with our dog trainer, and we’re doing $20 off every class,” says Lance Butler of PetSmart.

They even have fun activities for you and your four-legged friends, like at Mainstream Boutique.

“So we’re going to have a little photo booth set up here in the corner of our store for you to come to take a picture with you and your dog. Or if you don’t have one, my dog will also be available. So come on and stop by anyway,” encouraged Rachel Cinco of Mainstream Boutique.

The businesses in Dawley Farm love to be involved in events like this.

Butler says, “It’s amazing. Every day is dog day at PetSmart, so to have Dawley Farm really get behind that — we absolutely love it.”

Cinco echoed his statement, saying, “Yeah, it’s awesome to be part of the Dawley Farm community. Bring in all the dogs. Dogs are like family to people. So it’s awesome to come in, have treats, have pictures. It’ll be an awesome time.”

Head over to Dawley Farm tomorrow with your dog to celebrate the dog days of summer.

For more information on the event, visit dawleyfarmvillage.com/new/freebies-await-for-you-your-pet-at-dawley-dog-day.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempted kidnapping
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest
(MGN graphic)
Brookings woman arrested for stealing lottery tickets

Latest News

Dawley Farm Village hosts Dawley Dog Days
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was in the Dakota News Now studio on Thursday where he...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Donald Trump’s legal battles
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was in the Dakota News Now studio on Thursday where he...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Donald Trump’s legal battles
Recently, serious allegations were brought to light about possible hazing within the Mitchell...
Mitchell Legion baseball players indicted on rape charges