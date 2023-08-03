Final championship game for Storm’s Kurtiss Riggs will be a little different

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Storm have overcome all odds to make their 16th championship game Saturday under Head Coach and GM Kurtiss Riggs. It will be his final game with the franchise after 20 years.

2 weeks ago they trailed Massachusetts 17-0 at the half and scored 42 in the second half to win the game and advance to play at Frisco against the best team in the league.

They trailed 27-7 last Saturday and once again rallied scoring a TD and 2-point conversion in the final seconds for another miraculous 45-44 win.

So Kurtiss gets one final game on the bench with his son Peyton, other coaches and the players. Although this will be at a neutral site.

Storm GM/Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs says, “You k now the one thing that I think is different is that we’re playing in Vegas. I was able to go to the game last year and broadcast it and was able to see how you maintain with all the distractions that are going on. And the league does a great job of putting us outside of Vegas. We’ll stay in Henderson. So the guys are kind of isolated a little bit from everything and they get to stay a day longer so they can go out and have some fun after the game.”

The Storm were heavy underdogs last weekend at Frisco and beat a great Massachusetts team. They might as well finish this off with championship number 12. Zach Borg will be in Vegas with complete coverage.

