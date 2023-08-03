Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Donald Trump’s legal battles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was in the Dakota News Now studio on Thursday where he discussed former President Donald Trump’s legal battles and what he thinks should happen.

On Thursday in Washington, Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss.

The former president answered for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating an attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Charges accuse him of trying to subvert the will of voters and undo his election loss in the days before January 6, 2021, when supporters stormed the US Capitol.

”I see January 6 as a serious moment in our country, where our democracy was assailed and attacked,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve had over 300 people sent to prison because of the attack on the Capitol. Now the question is will Donald Trump be held accountable as well? That will have to play out in court, but this is not a happy day for the voters of America.”

Now, some GOP presidential candidates have floated the idea of potentially pardoning Trump should they win next year’s election. Others have suggested now isn;t the time to take up that issue, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who called the idea of pardoning Trump “premature.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.