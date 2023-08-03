Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg blanked, RC Post 22 wins at Central Plains Region Tournament

Region Legion Tournament gets started in Rapid City
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg pitched and defended well enough, but failed to score in Wednesday’s opening round 4-0 loss to St. Michael, MN at the Central Plains Region Tournament in Rapid City.

The host team, RC Post 22 fared better, rallying from a 4-1 deficit to Elkhorn, NE to win 9-5. The Hardhats scored twice on a wild pitch and Alex Dietrich also had a 2-run double keying the rally. It is a double elimination tournament.

