Lupulin Brewing seeking outdoor seating, council approves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, a Sioux Falls brewery said it now has the backing to add something that will help it compete with other drinking establishments in the city.

Lupulin Brewing on Shirley Avenue in western Sioux Falls received approval from the City Council to add outdoor seating, something they say is a long time coming.

The brewery plans to use the expanded footprint to move operations outside. Their landlord agreed to have part of the parking lots as part of their leased area so that the proposal could be made for a patio area.

Any change to a current malt beverage or wine license needs to go through the City Council, even as small of a change as adding outdoor seating.

“This is a small step, but it’s a step in the right direction which is what we’re trying to do along with offering what our guests want,” said Sioux Falls Lupulin general manager Hannah Cooley.

Cooley believes an outdoor space will bring in new customers. It will also provide an experience that will keep their regular customers coming in.

“It just offers an opportunity to sit outside, bring your pets, and enjoy the nice parts of the South Dakota summers that we do get,” Cooley explained.

The proposal hasn’t come without some difficulties. Historically, it has been more difficult for businesses outside of downtown to have outdoor spaces approved.

“I think the biggest struggle with it has been just the timing and the hoops, going through all of those and making sure we got our I’s dotted and our t’s crossed and everything is approved for every little bit of it,” Cooley explained. “Hitting deadlines and making sure everything’s in on time and working on the city’s schedule for it.”

For Cooley, the potential of the future outdoor space is worth the trouble. The Big Lake, Minnesota-based company has seen plenty of growth over the past nine years. This is just one more way they can continue to expand what they can offer to customers.

“We’re really working towards becoming more of a well-known brewery in Sioux Falls,” Cooley said. “You know, it’s just really trying to solidify that we’re a brewery and we’re brewing some really killer beers here and just growing our recognition in our own community.”

Lupulin Brewing will celebrate four years of their Sioux Falls location this month. Their goal is to have the outdoor space ready for that, but if it isn’t ready, the approval of the project is already a great anniversary gift.

The plan for the new outdoor space is ready to go with the exception of the patio furniture. Understandably, they did not purchase the furniture just in case it did not get the approval of the city council.

