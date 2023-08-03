Mattison anxious to prove he can be a #1 back in NFL for the Vikings

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings will look a little different on offense this year with Dalvin Cook gone. Alexander Mattison will be the featured running back. He’s done well when given the opportunity in the past and he’s eager to prove he can be the #1 guy for Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison says, “I’ve been preparing my entire life to be in the position I am today so ever since I got in this league, understanding how to prepare like a pro, practice like a pro and recover like a pro. I’ve just been continuing to add on to that.”

Mattison has played well when he’s seen the field in recent years when Cook was hurt. The offensive line will be the key to his success and to QB Kirk Cousins as well.

