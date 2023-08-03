Avera Medical Minute
Mitchell Legion baseball players indicted on rape charges

Recently, serious allegations were brought to light about possible hazing within the Mitchell Legion Baseball team.
Recently, serious allegations were brought to light about possible hazing within the Mitchell Legion Baseball team.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges of rape against six Mitchell Legion baseball players.

The charges are related to acts alleged to have happened in Rapid City when the team was in town for a tournament in June.

The allegations first surfaced last month when the Mitchel Baseball Association suspended team activities pending an inquiry into possible player misconduct.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigation, the team’s season was terminated on July 12.

The following individuals have been indicted:

• Hudson Michael Haley for Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape and Second Degree Rape. These charges involve two separate victims.

• Landon William Waddell for Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape, Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape. These charges involve two separate victims.

• Peyton Douglas Mandel for Second Degree Rape and Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape

• Lincoln Charles Bates for Second Degree Rape and Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape

• Carter Ryan Miller for Second Degree Rape and Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape

• Karter Marcus Sibson for Second Degree Rape and Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape

“Second Degree Rape is defined under South Dakota law as sexual penetration of any person through the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury accompanied by apparent power of execution,” stated the Pennington County Attorney’s Office in a July 19 release.

