Multiple windshields smashed, Mitchell police offering reward for information

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Police Department is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for smashing several vehicles’ windshields on Tuesday night.

According to their Facebook page, sometime between 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, a number of vehicles parked on the 400, 500, and 800 blocks of North Duff Street had their windshields smashed by an unknown person.

Anyone with information on the individual or individuals involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 966-1700 or at P3Tips.com. All Crime Stoppers tips remain anonymous and any person with information leading to an arrest will be given a cash reward.

The full post from the Mitchell Police Department can be read below.

