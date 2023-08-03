One man killed after being trapped in grain bin

Avera Medical Minute
By Nick Reis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - One man is dead after being trapped in a grain bin Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office, the communications center heard about someone being trapped in a grain bin at 1546 O’Banion Road at just after 4 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to the call, and when they arrived, they found 41-year-old Michael Tom Heistand of Dunlap, Iowa dead at the scene.

