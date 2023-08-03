One More Hot and Humid Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another hot and humid day across the region. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s again with some very humid air lingering in the region. Later on today, we’re tracking a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to bubble up, especially along and west of the Missouri.

More rain chances will be on the way for Friday. We could see rain move into the area Friday evening. We’ll be keeping a very close eye on rain chances, especially with the Sioux Empire Fair kicking off on Friday! The change in weather will also bring in some cooler air, so highs will drop into the mid 80s for most of us on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain cooler and only get into the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll bring in a chance of rain throughout the entire weekend with better chances on Saturday and some isolated showers lingering for Sunday. We’ll keep those low to mid 80s for highs around early next week and keep a couple chances of rain in the forecast, too.

