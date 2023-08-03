Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One More Hot and Humid Day

More Thunderstorm Chances
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another hot and humid day across the region. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s again with some very humid air lingering in the region. Later on today, we’re tracking a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to bubble up, especially along and west of the Missouri.

More rain chances will be on the way for Friday. We could see rain move into the area Friday evening. We’ll be keeping a very close eye on rain chances, especially with the Sioux Empire Fair kicking off on Friday! The change in weather will also bring in some cooler air, so highs will drop into the mid 80s for most of us on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain cooler and only get into the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll bring in a chance of rain throughout the entire weekend with better chances on Saturday and some isolated showers lingering for Sunday. We’ll keep those low to mid 80s for highs around early next week and keep a couple chances of rain in the forecast, too.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man arrested after attempted kidnapping
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest
(MGN graphic)
Brookings woman arrested for stealing lottery tickets

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rain Chances Increasing
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Brief Warm Up