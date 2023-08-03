Avera Medical Minute
Pennington County fatal motorcycle crash under investigation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 68-year-old motorcyclist has died after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Rapid City Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. three miles west of Rapid City on I-90.

According to officials, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound I-90 when the male driver did not maintain its lane of travel and entered the grass median. The motorcycle and its driver became separated.

The Department of Public Safety reports that the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Monument Health, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The name of the person will not be released until family members have been notified.

