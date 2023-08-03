SD Dems executive director resigns, cites hostile work environment
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Ahlers has resigned as the executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party, saying, “It is clear the Chair is not interested in making meaningful change.”
Ahlers submitted his resignation July 28, stating his reasons for leaving the role in the following letter:
The South Dakota Dems Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen issued the following statement regarding the change:
Dakota News Now wrote in May about Ahlers taking on the position: Ahlers selected as SD Democratic Party executive director.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.