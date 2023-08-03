Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD Dems executive director resigns, cites hostile work environment

(Submitted)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Ahlers has resigned as the executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party, saying, “It is clear the Chair is not interested in making meaningful change.”

Ahlers submitted his resignation July 28, stating his reasons for leaving the role in the following letter:

Dan Ahlers' resignation letter
Dan Ahlers' resignation letter(South Dakota Democratic Party)

The South Dakota Dems Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen issued the following statement regarding the change:

Dakota News Now wrote in May about Ahlers taking on the position: Ahlers selected as SD Democratic Party executive director.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempted kidnapping
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest
The garden is an opportunity for Rita to heal and grow. It is open to anyone to visit and spend...
A Place of Peace: Huron woman’s garden helps with healing

Latest News

Recently, serious allegations were brought to light about possible hazing within the Mitchell...
Mitchell Legion baseball players indicted on rape charges
The garden is an opportunity for Rita to heal and grow. It is open to anyone to visit and spend...
Sound bath to take place at Rita’s Peaceful Place in Huron
Pennington County fatal motorcycle crash under investigation
Public Safety
Sioux Falls public safety investments