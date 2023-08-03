SD Dems executive director resigns, cites hostile work environment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Ahlers has resigned as the executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party, saying, “It is clear the Chair is not interested in making meaningful change.”

Ahlers submitted his resignation July 28, stating his reasons for leaving the role in the following letter:

Dan Ahlers' resignation letter (South Dakota Democratic Party)

The South Dakota Dems Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen issued the following statement regarding the change:

From the beginning there was a misunderstanding of the division of duties between the Chair and Executive Director. This caused significant friction which ultimately ended in Dan’s resignation. Dan is a good person and I wish him the best. The message of resignation Dan shared included some accusations of improper actions on my part. In regard to the constitution: I did make a mistake in hiring two summer interns without proper approval by our EBoard. In regard to FEC violations: I worked with staff to host a virtual silent auction for our McGovern Day gala event. When Dan alerted me to the fact that the credit card processor we planned to use could cause FEC compliance concerns, we dropped the plan. I asked Dan to find a replacement vendor for future events.

Dakota News Now wrote in May about Ahlers taking on the position: Ahlers selected as SD Democratic Party executive director.

