Sound bath to take place at Rita’s Peaceful Place in Huron

The garden is an opportunity for Rita to heal and grow. It is open to anyone to visit and spend time in.
The garden is an opportunity for Rita to heal and grow. It is open to anyone to visit and spend time in.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Next week, Rita’s Peaceful Place in Huron will host a sound bath event.

Dakota News Now recently shared the story behind Rita Baszler-Lanners’ garden: A Place of Peace: Huron woman’s garden helps with healing.

Now, that space will be the setting for a meditative practice called a sound bath.

The sound bath happening Aug. 8 is a collaboration between Andriana Lehr and Nicole Christine Hathaway.

The event organizers encourage those wanting to attend to bring a comfortable camping or lawn chair, though there is some limited space for laying out blankets to lie down through the experience.

“The sound bath will last about an hour, with time at the beginning for some information about sound healing, and at the end for questions or sharing experiences.”

The event takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 1949 Wisconsin Ave. in Huron.

To RSVP, organizers ask that you direct message Andriana or Nicole.

See the flyer below for more details:

The sound bath happening August 8 is a collaboration between Andriana Lehr and Nicole Christine Hathaway.
The sound bath happening August 8 is a collaboration between Andriana Lehr and Nicole Christine Hathaway.(Nicole Christine Hathaway, Andriana Lehr)

