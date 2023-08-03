Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Step Big for Parkinson’s event raising funds & awareness

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Step Big for Parkinson’s walk is raising funds and awareness for those touched by the disease.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the South Dakota Parkinson Foundation.

Patrick Manley and Julie Nord joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening Saturday at Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls.

Registration is at 8 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

Registration is $35 for adults and $25 for youth. To register, visit southdakotaparkinson.org/step-big-walk.

Jefferson High School is located at 1600 N. Marion Rd. in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempted kidnapping
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest
(MGN graphic)
Brookings woman arrested for stealing lottery tickets

Latest News

Corn pollination season might have been impacted by the heat wave that stretched across South...
Drought conditions, high temperatures could threaten corn harvest
Drought conditions, high temperatures could threaten corn harvest
Undeniably Dairy will host a free one-mile fun run called the Dairy Dash at Good Earth State...
605 Running Co. & Undeniably Dairy to host first-ever Dairy Dash in Sioux Falls
What’s driving increased costs at the auto shop?
What’s driving increased costs at the auto shop?
What’s driving increased costs at the auto shop?
What’s driving increased costs at the auto shop?