Step Big for Parkinson’s event raising funds & awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Step Big for Parkinson’s walk is raising funds and awareness for those touched by the disease.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the South Dakota Parkinson Foundation.

Patrick Manley and Julie Nord joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening Saturday at Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls.

Registration is at 8 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

Registration is $35 for adults and $25 for youth. To register, visit southdakotaparkinson.org/step-big-walk.

Jefferson High School is located at 1600 N. Marion Rd. in Sioux Falls.

