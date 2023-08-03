Avera Medical Minute
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is not over just yet.

Swift announced another leg of The Eras Tour in North America starting Oct. 18, 2024.

The dates are locations for the 2024 North American tour are:

  • Oct. 18 - 20, 2024 in Miami, Florida
  • Oct. 25 - 27, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Nov. 1 - 3, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Nov. 14 - 16, 21-23, 2024 in Toronto, Canada

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift wrote on social media. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

