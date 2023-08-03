What’s driving increased costs at the auto shop?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the latest federal consumer price data, the cost of car repairs was up by 19.7% percent annually. Shop owners say the jump that consumers have seen on their bills is just to try and keep up with the increases they’ve experienced.

“It’s not getting any easier,” Fred Dirkson said, the owner of Don’s Auto.

Dirkson has a long history of working in the auto repair industry.

“My grandfather had a shop in a small town and my dad was also a mechanic, so I’ve just grown up with it my whole life,” said Dirkson.

Dirkson has been operating out of Don’s Auto on 26th Street in Sioux Falls since 1985. He says the current problems in the auto repair industry began with the pandemic.

“We had a little supply chain issue, we couldn’t get some parts for a while,” Dirkson said.

Now, shops are able to get their hands on the parts, but costs have skyrocketed.

”Cars are getting more difficult to work on, the equipment to work on them is getting to be more expensive,” Dirkson said.

The same thing is being felt up the road, where Matt Juhl and his team have been running Juhl Automotive Service and Repair.

“Unfortunately, with the way business is run, what we used to be able to do three to five years ago for $200 has now doubled in price,” Juhl said.

Newer cars have also changed the way problems are identified.

“The cost of the software has gone up tremendously just to be able to scan and diagnose these vehicles. You’ve got to be more into the I.T side of things, and be able to read the computer lines of data to be able to figure out what’s going on with a car,” Juhl said.

To top it all off, both shop owners say labor in the car repair industry has become increasingly scarce.

”Skilled technicians are becoming harder and harder to find. The guys that are in their 60s that have been doing it for years are retiring. Now it’s trying to get the new market in and we’re having to pay a lot more to get these skilled technicians,” Juhl said.

All of this culminates into a higher price when you receive your final bill.

However, Juhl tells Dakota News Now, with the increased costs also being seen in the used car market, people are opting to make repairs rather than purchasing another used vehicle.

