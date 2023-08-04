Angels with a Dream event benefits Make-A-Wish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana received a check Friday from Angels with a Dream.

Angels with a Dream is an annual car show and family carnival with a silent auction at Great Bear Ski Valley benefiting Make-A-Wish.

The funds were raised at the latest event in June in tribute to event co-organizer Roxie Johnson, who passed away in November.

Sue Salter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana, says this fundraiser was a record-breaker, bringing in $53,184.58 for Make-A-Wish.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.