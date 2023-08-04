Balanced Sioux Falls Little League team set to continue Road To Williamsport at Midwest Regional in Indiana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than a week after winning the South Dakota State Championship the Sioux Falls Little League team continues their road to Williamsport and the Little League World Series tomorrow in Whitestown, Indiana. That the site of the Midwest Region Tournament and a place the Sioux Falls program has become very familiar with this their fourth trip there since 2017.

Of course every season brings an entirely new team, so it’s all a new and fun experience for this year’s kids. They’ve had a pretty balanced lineup and pitching staff through the district and state tournaments that coaches think could carry them a long way.

Though the players hope it doesn’t take as too much time to get there!

Sioux Falls faces Iowa State Champion Johnston tomorrow at 6:00 PM. It can be streamed live on ESPN Plus. The tournment will crown a champion and send a team to Williamsport a week from tomorrow.

