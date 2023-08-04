Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Balanced Sioux Falls Little League team set to continue Road To Williamsport at Midwest Regional in Indiana

Seeking program’s third trip to Little League World Series since 2017
Open Tournament play tomorrow in Whitestown, Indiana, against Johnston (IA)
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than a week after winning the South Dakota State Championship the Sioux Falls Little League team continues their road to Williamsport and the Little League World Series tomorrow in Whitestown, Indiana. That the site of the Midwest Region Tournament and a place the Sioux Falls program has become very familiar with this their fourth trip there since 2017.

Of course every season brings an entirely new team, so it’s all a new and fun experience for this year’s kids. They’ve had a pretty balanced lineup and pitching staff through the district and state tournaments that coaches think could carry them a long way.

Though the players hope it doesn’t take as too much time to get there!

Sioux Falls faces Iowa State Champion Johnston tomorrow at 6:00 PM. It can be streamed live on ESPN Plus. The tournment will crown a champion and send a team to Williamsport a week from tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempted kidnapping
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest
Recently, serious allegations were brought to light about possible hazing within the Mitchell...
Mitchell Legion baseball players indicted on rape charges

Latest News

Defending FCS National Champion South Dakota State begins fall practices
Competition keeps defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits grounded
Minnesota Vikings' rookie Jordan Addison
Rookie Jordan Addison impressing early at Vikings Training Camp
Harrisburg stays alive at Central Plains Regional while Post 22 suffers first defeat
Storm's championship game Saturday will be different
Final championship game for Storm’s Kurtiss Riggs will be a little different