Competition keeps defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits grounded

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - College football is back in the Rushmore State.

Up in Brookings many of the faces at South Dakota State are familiar yet there are two very big differences.

For the first time in about 35 years John Stigelmeier isn’t involved as either an assistant or head coach. Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers is taking the reigns from the coach he played for as well.

And. for the first time ever, the Jackrabbits enter the season as defending National Champions. They’re also the heavy favorites to win the FCS title again with much of last year’s group back. It’s no surprise that SDSU is the preseason favorite to repeat as Missouri Valley Football Conference champions, getting all but one of the 45 first place votes. They put 20 players on All-Conference teams or honorable mention, including eight on the first team.

Having a veteran team is probably the best way to handle all the new things in camp since they have a tried and true approach to the season that’s proven successful.

