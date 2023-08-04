Deadline for veterans to apply for PACT Act approaching

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

The deadline to apply for benefits is next week, and in Sioux Falls, officials are helping veterans get signed up to receive those benefits.

The Community Action for Veterans and officials at the VA hosted a PACT Act benefits/VA health care drive Friday.

“It’s important because these are the benefits the veterans deserve. We’re excited about getting their word out. We want to make sure that we get to as many veterans as we can before that August 10 deadline,” said Shawn Bohn.

If you need help filing or want to learn more, you can contact the Community Action for Veterans at 605-910-4045.

