Dream of citizenship becomes reality for area immigrants

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Around 200 people raised their right hands and took the oath of citizenship on Friday in Sioux Falls.

A naturalization ceremony was held at the Washington Pavilion with family and supporters of America’s latest citizens looking on.

Applicants came from all around the world, including South Africa, the Philippines, Ukraine, and China.

“I came over twenty years ago,” said new citizen Elena Rhine. “This has become my home. I have my friends, I found a new family here. I just love being here.”

Elena is originally from Romania and is currently a registered nurse for Sanford Health.

