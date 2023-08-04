Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harrisburg stays alive at Central Plains Regional while Post 22 suffers first defeat

Rapid City Post 22 and Harrisburg Post 45 will meet in elimination game tomorrow
Harrisburg avoids elimination with 1-0 win over Williston, Rapid City Post 22 suffers first loss 2-1 to Fargo Post 2
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A day of South Dakota-North Dakota border battles at the Central Plains Legion Regional in Rapid City saw each respective state pick up a win.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Thursday’s action featuring:

-Harrisburg defeating Williston 1-0

-Fargo Post 22 edging host Rapid City Post 22 2-1

Harrisburg and Post 22 will meet in an elimination game tomorrow at 4:30 PM CST.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Sioux Falls man arrested after attempted kidnapping
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Sioux Falls standoff ends in arrest
Recently, serious allegations were brought to light about possible hazing within the Mitchell...
Mitchell Legion baseball players indicted on rape charges

Latest News

Storm's championship game Saturday will be different
Final championship game for Storm’s Kurtiss Riggs will be a little different
Harrisburg blanked, RC Post 22 rallies in opening games at Region Tournament
Harrisburg blanked, RC Post 22 wins at Central Plains Region Tournament
Alexander Mattison eager to prove he's a #1 back in the NFL with the Vikings
Mattison anxious to prove he can be a #1 back in NFL for the Vikings
August 2nd Plays of the Week
August 2nd Plays of the Week