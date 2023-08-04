Harrisburg stays alive at Central Plains Regional while Post 22 suffers first defeat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A day of South Dakota-North Dakota border battles at the Central Plains Legion Regional in Rapid City saw each respective state pick up a win.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Thursday’s action featuring:

-Harrisburg defeating Williston 1-0

-Fargo Post 22 edging host Rapid City Post 22 2-1

Harrisburg and Post 22 will meet in an elimination game tomorrow at 4:30 PM CST.

