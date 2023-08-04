Minnesota Ave. revamp improves traffic flow, pedestrian safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After being in the works for nearly a decade, new enhancements are wrapping up on one of Sioux Falls’ main thoroughfares.

Driving along parts of North Minnesota Avenue, you may have recently noticed some aesthetically pleasing updates.

New lights, new signs, and modifications to the roadway are all part of a major overhaul of the popular road that connects downtown to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

“I think the lights kinda look like airplane wings,” said Principal Engineer Wes Phillips.

Phillips said this project not only spruces up the area, but it has a broader purpose too.

“Instead of adding more lanes on Minnesota, we kind of looked at what can we do to increase traffic flow a little bit while also making the pedestrian experience better for those who live alongside it,” Phillips explained.

The median is a big part of that. Phillips said that while it can cause some drivers to extend their trip a bit, reducing left turns on this part of Minnesota Avenue also reduces the chance of traffic congestion and collisions.

On-street parking was also removed and sidewalks were widened to make this area safer for pedestrians.

Down the road, plans are already in the works to continue to further revamp Minnesota Avenue.

The second phase of the project will cover 3rd Street all the way to the railroad tracks south of 14th Street.

“And in that area, it’s interesting because we have two different historic districts, the downtown, and a lot of land that could be redeveloped,” Urban Planner Fletcher Lacock said.

Lacock said the next part of the project is in the planning phase, so if you live in the area, you might be hearing from him, asking for your thoughts

“We’ve been working really hard with the neighbors in these areas to get the best recommendation to City Council,” Lacock explained.

The second phase of the Minnesota Avenue project could start as early as next summer.

