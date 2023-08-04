Avera Medical Minute
No Labels Party approved as recognized party in South Dakota

As of Friday, South Dakota has a new political party.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Secretary of State Monae Johnson announced the No Labels Party is officially recognized by the state after reviewing their petitions.

“The No Labels Party’s petitions contained roughly 8,000 signatures and 3,502 are required by law to organize a new political party in South Dakota,” Johnson said. “My office has validated enough signatures to surpass that number, so the No Labels Party will be the latest pollical party to be officially recognized in South Dakota.”

Candidates at the federal, state, legislative, and county offices can now run as recognized members of the No Labels Party for the 2024 election cycle.

The party is new to South Dakota and currently has no registered voters. The party joins the Democratic, Libertarian, and Republican parties in South Dakota.

