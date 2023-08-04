OYO: Grilling with Weber Grills

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are back outside, doing some grilling! Actually, Dan Flaherty from Weber Grills is doing the grilling. Dan tells us what makes Weber grills so special, why they’re great for grilling, and gives us the recipe for Skirt Steak Tacos!

What You Need

  • 2-pound skirt steak, fat trimmed, cut into manageable portions
  • Avocado oil
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce
  • Fajita seasoning
  • Salt and pepper (to taste)
  • 6″ flour tortillas
  • Peppers, thinly sliced (jalapeno/serrano)
  • Hot sauce
  • Cotija cheese
  • Lime, for squeezing

What to Do

  • Coat skirt steak with avocado oil lightly, and add fajita seasoning with salt and pepper, to taste.
  • Place in a sealed bag with soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Marinade anywhere from 30 minutes to overnight.
  • Heat grill for direct high heat, about 500°. Add steak to the grill and cook to medium-rare, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Pull steak from grill and let rest for 5 minutes while heating tortillas on the grill.
  • Slice steak against the grain and lay into warm tortillas. Top with hot sauce, cotija cheese, sliced peppers, and squeeze of lime.
  • Makes about 8 tacos.

