Parking in downtown Sioux Falls: Where do the funds go?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you frequent downtown Sioux Falls, you know that finding a parking spot, especially during certain parts of the day, can be challenging.

What you may not have noticed is a change in price for parking meters.

According to the city, parking meter rates have increased by 25 cents, to $1.50 per hour.

Leaders say that money is used to support services in the parking division.

“All the money that is in our fund, stays in our fund. We’re an enterprise fund. So it’s all supported by the fines and fees,” said Public Parking and Utility Manager Matt Nelson. “That pays for a system to make it easier to park downtown. And we have to have it because we don’t have this. This isn’t a Walmart here where there are 1,000 parking spots.”

Parking meters are enforced from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on city holidays.

