Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Parking in downtown Sioux Falls: Where do the funds go?

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you frequent downtown Sioux Falls, you know that finding a parking spot, especially during certain parts of the day, can be challenging.

What you may not have noticed is a change in price for parking meters.

According to the city, parking meter rates have increased by 25 cents, to $1.50 per hour.

Leaders say that money is used to support services in the parking division.

“All the money that is in our fund, stays in our fund. We’re an enterprise fund. So it’s all supported by the fines and fees,” said Public Parking and Utility Manager Matt Nelson. “That pays for a system to make it easier to park downtown. And we have to have it because we don’t have this. This isn’t a Walmart here where there are 1,000 parking spots.”

Parking meters are enforced from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on city holidays.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, serious allegations were brought to light about possible hazing within the Mitchell...
Mitchell Legion baseball players indicted on rape charges
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
One man killed after being trapped in grain bin
The charges brought against at least six players from the Mitchell Legion baseball team on...
Pennington Co. State’s Attorney speaks on Mitchell baseball charges
Pennington County fatal motorcycle crash under investigation

Latest News

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
Dakota News Now at 6:30
Dakota News Now on the road with the Sioux Falls Storm
After being in the works for nearly a decade, new enhancements are wrapping up on one of Sioux...
Minnesota Ave. revamp improves traffic flow, pedestrian safety
Minnesota Ave. revamp improves traffic flow, pedestrian safety
SD American Legion releases statement on Mitchell baseball team charges