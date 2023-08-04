Pennington Co. State’s Attorney speaks on Mitchell baseball charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The charges brought against at least six players from the Mitchell Legion baseball team on Thursday should be concerning for any baseball community and prompt discussions on team ethics and player conduct.

See also: Mitchell Legion baseball players indicted on rape charges

Early rumors about the investigation into the team caused discussions about hazing and initiation. Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel said that knowing what she did about the case, these discussions made her upset because they minimized the severity of the alleged crimes.

“To me, a hazing or an initiation, that’s like a frivolous joke or something funny that’s done to become part of a fraternity or a team and I knew all along the serious nature of this,” Roetzel explained. “I really hope that with today’s indictments, people understand this is not hazing, this is not an initiation, this was a very serious assault and a forceable assault.”

Roetzel said that she believes that additional charges will be coming for those involved with Mitchell baseball who knew about the alleged assault and did not properly report it. Any charges against those involved with the program who failed to properly report would be under the jurisdiction of Davison county.

Most baseball teams have protocols in place so that assaults like the ones alleged don’t happen. Post 22′s head coach, Kelvin Torve, said that they maintain a culture that avoids player or coach misconduct.

“We’re not perfect, but with our track record of success on the field and we’ve got leaders of our culture as alumni, it’s a wonderful place to coach, but we are constantly vigilant to make sure our players behave, make sure they honor others, make sure they understand what it means to be a Post 22 player,” Torve said.

With all the speculation finally finding some answers, Roetzel hopes that the city of Mitchell can move forward.

“This has been really difficult for the Mitchell community and it’s difficult for all of us as a state to know that something like this has happened and, you know, we’re a baseball state. It’s a very concerning, high-profile for all of us, but imagine how the Mitchell community is feeling,” Roetzel said.

Roetzel also said that they have reason to believe that this case is not an isolated incident because calling the incident in question hazing or an initiation connotates that this type of incident has happened before.

She hopes former players would feel comfortable coming forward if the alleged crimes had happened in years prior.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.