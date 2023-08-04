Pine Ridge woman selected for Obama leadership program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A community leader on the Pine Ridge Reservation was granted a special opportunity when Tasha Fridia was selected as one of 100 people chosen for the Obama Foundation’s inaugural Leaders USA program.

The Leaders Program is a six-month development program that seeks to connect emerging leaders across the country.

Fridia was selected based on her work with the national nonprofit organization Friends of the Children, which pairs kids with mentors.

This is the first Leaders Program in the United States.

Since 2019, the Obama Foundation has launched leadership programs in Africa, Asia and Europe.

“Collectively, when we think in Lakota terms, we’re all related — finding the ways we have intersections and can enhance and support each other’s work, and then becoming a part of a global network because once we become alumni, we also get to look at the work of and interact with the Obama leaders all over the world. I can’t imagine the wonderful work they’re doing,” said Fridia.

The group meets virtually over the course of the program.

They will come together for an in-person gathering in October.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.