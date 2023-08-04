Avera Medical Minute
Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

