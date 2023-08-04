Avera Medical Minute
Rookie Jordan Addison impressing early at Vikings Training Camp

23rd overall pick in NFL draft expected to compliment Justin Jefferson
Kirk Cousins on what he's seen from the rookie
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings are into their second week of training camp in Eagan and a lot of eyes are on their new second wideout Jordan Addison.

The 23rd overall pick in last year’s draft caught 219 passes for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in his three year college career at Pitt and Southern California.

With long time standout Adam Thielen getting let go the Vikings are counting on Addison to give them a dangerous second option opposite Justin Jefferson and, so far, the early returns are promising.

