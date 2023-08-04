Avera Medical Minute
SD American Legion releases statement on Mitchell baseball team charges

One day after the Pennington County State’s Attorney announced criminal rape charges against...
One day after the Pennington County State’s Attorney announced criminal rape charges against six teenagers and three juveniles from the Mitchel Legion baseball team, the American Legion Department of South Dakota released a statement condemning the actions of those involved.(Madison Newman)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One day after the Pennington County State’s Attorney announced criminal rape charges against six teenagers and three juveniles from the Mitchel Legion baseball team, the American Legion Department of South Dakota released a statement condemning the actions of those involved.

The full statement can be read below:

American Legion youth programs are designed to encourage safe interaction between staff, volunteers, and children/youth. Parents and families trust American Legion programs to provide a safe and healthy environment for all participants. The American Legion does not tolerate abuse in any form, whether it is physical, emotional, sexual, verbal, or economic exploitation.

We are aware of the indictment and of the continuing investigation surrounding the Mitchell Baseball Association and we are awaiting the results.

The allegations are very disturbing and are not in keeping with the traditions and the core purposes of American Legion Baseball “To instill in the nation’s youth a sincere desire to develop within themselves a feeling of citizenship, sportsmanship, loyalty and team spirit.”

The team’s season has been canceled and upon legal determination in the courts we will assess the American Legion’s continued affiliation and sponsorship of the Mitchell Baseball Association.

The American Legion Department of South Dakota is proud to have served as the first home to American Legion baseball. All who participate in our program are expected to uphold the American Legion Baseball Code of Sportsmanship and those who violate these common principles are never tolerated nor allowed to remain within our program.

Harassment policies, reporting and training requirements can be found in the American Legion Baseball Risk Management Guidebook. https://www.legion.org/publications/212564/risk-management-guide-baseball

The American Legion Department of South Dakota

